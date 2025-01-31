Champions League playoffs: Full fixture list revealed as Manchester City draw Real Madrid
Having beaten Club Brugge 3-1 in their final league phase game to scrape through to the next round, Pep Guardiola’s side must go up against the 15-time European champions in the glamour tie of the play-off round.
City’s draw against Madrid means that Celtic will go up against Bayern Munich, now managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany.
It comes as part of a new format for the Champions League this season, where all competing teams were placed into the same league table for the group stage. The top eight automatically qualified for the round of 16, and the teams finishing ninth through 24th will compete in a playoff for the remaining eight spots.
Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa were the teams who secured automatic qualification.
The draw sets up the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons. Last year Madrid ended City’s hopes of retaining the Champions League as they won in a penalty shoot-out at the Etihad in the quarter-finals.
The year before, City beat Madrid in the semi-finals on their way to completing a treble, conquering Europe for the first time in the club’s history. The winners of the tie will advance to face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.
A plethora of top sides have found themselves in the playoff gauntlet, and Man City were destined to draw either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich after finishing a measly 22nd in the table.
Here is the full fixture list for the Champions League playoffs:
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco vs Benfica
Juventus vs PSV
Feyenoord vs AC Milan
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Club Brugge vs Atalanta
Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund
