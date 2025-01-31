Manchester City will play against Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs. | Getty Images

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the play-offs for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having beaten Club Brugge 3-1 in their final league phase game to scrape through to the next round, Pep Guardiola’s side must go up against the 15-time European champions in the glamour tie of the play-off round.

City’s draw against Madrid means that Celtic will go up against Bayern Munich, now managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of a new format for the Champions League this season, where all competing teams were placed into the same league table for the group stage. The top eight automatically qualified for the round of 16, and the teams finishing ninth through 24th will compete in a playoff for the remaining eight spots.

Man City could have drawn either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich - the latter will instead face Celtic. | Getty Images

Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa were the teams who secured automatic qualification.

The draw sets up the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons. Last year Madrid ended City’s hopes of retaining the Champions League as they won in a penalty shoot-out at the Etihad in the quarter-finals.

The year before, City beat Madrid in the semi-finals on their way to completing a treble, conquering Europe for the first time in the club’s history. The winners of the tie will advance to face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A plethora of top sides have found themselves in the playoff gauntlet, and Man City were destined to draw either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich after finishing a measly 22nd in the table.

Here is the full fixture list for the Champions League playoffs:

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco vs Benfica

Juventus vs PSV

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund