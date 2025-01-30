One of Bayern Munich’s young stars has said he wants to leave the club. | Getty Images

A quartet of Premier League clubs are all interested in the same Bundesliga forward - who wants to leave his club.

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, 19, has told the club he is keen to find a new home, Sky Sports reports. The Frenchman has played 14 times this season, but most of these appearances have been cameos off the bench.

The German giant’s sporting director Max Eberl said: “He has said he would like to leave. Now we have to think about whether we will do it and what we will do.”

Valued at £25m, according to Transfermarkt, Tel is in popular demand from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, many of whom are considering swap deal offers to Bayern Munich.

Manchester United is the first club interested in the teenager. But the Red Devils need to shift one of their existing attackers in the opposite direction, and rumours around exits for both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho appear to have reached stumbling blocks.

Chelsea are perhaps best-placed to secure a deal with Bayern Munich. Their forward Christopher Nkunku has dreamed of playing for the Bundesliga giants, so a straight swap deal could be on the cards.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also keen on Tel, but with the Gunners chasing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins at the moment, they are unlikely to submit a formal offer for the Frenchman. Speaking about Arsenal’s offer, Villa manager Unai Emery said: “Every player can be in the market in case it is good for the club, the player and the team but to get this deal of course we are going to be very demanding as well and Watkins is our striker.”