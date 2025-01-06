Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for Jack Grealish to step up his game. | Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has challenged Jack Grealish to respond after losing his place in the Manchester City side.

In recent weeks Savinho - who Manchester City signed last summer - has become the first-choice at right wing, leaving Grealish confined to the bench.

Despite the Premier League champions’ underwhelming campaign to date, Grealish has been unable to command a regular place in Guardiola’s line-up. Fitness issues have contributed to the England international’s lack of form, but the 29-year-old has looked far from the dynamic performer he was in the 2022/23 treble-winning season.

Jack Grealish has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City. | Getty Images

City boss Guardiola said: “It’s easy. As much as he [Grealish] looks at himself, he will see the competition and he has to compete. Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho.

“Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yes, I want it – but I try to be honest with myself for that. What happened with Savinho’s delivery in the box? It’s higher than the other wingers in that position.

“They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair. Okay, if you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove, ‘I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’, every single day, every single week and every single month.”

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup since his £100million move from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. Yet while he and Man City have struggled this term - Guardiola’s side suffered a run of nine defeats in 13 games at the back end of 2024 - Brazilian winger Savinho has started to shine.

The 20-year-old summer signing from sister club Troyes scored at Leicester last week and again impressed as he forced an own goal and set up two for Erling Haaland in Saturday’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

Guardiola feels it is now up to Grealish to respond accordingly.

He said: “I fought a lot for him, fought a lot to be here. I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw your level and I want that, every single training session and every single game.

“If not, Savinho deserves. I play him because he produces. Against Everton he was brilliant, then the goal at Leicester and (Saturday) he made a goal and two unbelievable assists. That is top. That’s why he played.”