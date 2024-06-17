AFP via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated together after England’s only goal in opening Euro 2024 win

Jude Bellingham was the star of the show for England last night, as the Three Lions defeated a tricky Serbia outfit by a score of 1-0. Bellingham scored the only goal of the game - and his unusual goal celebration has got people talking.

After finding the back of the net with a powerful headed effort, Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold faced each other on bended knee and covered their faces with their right hands.

Many England fans were left wondering what it was all about, amidst roaring cheers for the Three Lions’ first and only goal of the outing. As it turns out, the celebration relates to a game that the England squad play with one another to pass the time called ‘Wolf’.

The game is similar to the popular online game ‘Among Us’ which became famous during the national lockdown of 2020. In the game, players either assume the role of a ‘wolf’ or a ‘villager’. Players are given a stack of cards to pick from at the start of the game to determine who will feature in which role - the objective of the wolves is to ‘kill’ the villagers, while the villagers must work to determine the identity of the wolves.

When asked to clarify what the celebration meant by the BBC, Bellingham answered [via GOAL]: “The celebration was from a game we play called ‘Wolf’ and one of the staff always holds his face like that when he doesn’t know what’s going on.