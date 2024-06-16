There were celebrations for England fans as their side claimed a nervy win over Serbia in their first game at Euro 2024.

With tens of thousands of supporters roaring them on, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side made a confident start in Gelsenkirchen and took a deserved lead just before the quarter-hour mark as Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka combined to allow Jude Bellingham to power a header home.

After enjoying the better of the vast majority of the opening 45 minutes, England’s standards slipped after half-time and they were put under pressure by Serbia as they pressed for an equaliser. However, it was the Three Lions that went closest to grabbing the second goal of the game when Harry Kane’s header was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Predrag Rajkovic.

Nerves remained on edge throughout four minutes of injury-time but the full-time whistle finally arrived and signalled the start of celebrations from the England faithful as they enjoyed a rare winin the opening game of a European Championship.

NationalWorld takes a look at what was a night of contrasting emotions for those supporters that made their way to Germany.

1 . Game time! England fans arrive ahead of the Three Lions first game of the tournament. | Getty Images

2 . Almost there! Final checks are made by security staff. | Getty Images

3 . What a show of support! Tens of thousands of England fans got behind Gareth Southgate's side throughout the game. | AFP via Getty Images