England players looking stylish in partnership with official tailor M&S.

The England squad arrived in Germany looking cool, calm and stylish ahead of Euro 2024. The football competition kicks off on Friday June 14 with the Germany vs Scotland match. England's first game will be on Sunday June 16 (Father’s Day) when they play against Serbia.

The 26 player squad was photographed alongside manager Gareth Southgate wearing their new suits from the team's partnership with M&S. Each player was seen wearing affordable items from the high street brand who have been the teams official tailor for several years.

The players looked chic in the new England x M&S range with both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham spotting the collection in different colours. Jude Bellingham has been having a very busy week of modelling after he was announced as the new face of SKIMS menswear collection.

The full England Performance collection includes a bomber jacket £60 and trousers £45 in either in black or cargo colour a half zip knitted polo shirt £45 and over shirt £50 are all available to shop online and in store. The range looks ultra stylish and also features the three lions logo which has been perfectly concealed inside the jackets.

M&S are reportedly investing more money in their sports ranges. Broadcaster and Lioness Alex Scott was recently announced as the first ever activewear ambassador for the brand. Following the success of the Sienna Miller and M&S collaboration, we expect to see a lot more famous faces joining the high street brand.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.