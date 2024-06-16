Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have shot a man who was ‘armed with an axe’ near a fan zone for Euro 2024.

The incident happened in Hamburg ahead of the early kick-off between Netherlands and Poland. Bild, the German tabloid, has reported that a man armed with a “gold-coloured axe” has been shot near Silbersackstrasse.

It happened at around 12.30pm local time (11.30am GMT) and New York Times football correspondent Rory Smith reports that the man was “threatening fans”. The attacker is said to be “severely injured”.

Poland's supporters gather at the famous Hamburg amusement mile "Reeperbahn" in Hamburg. Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images | RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

The sports reporter tweeted: “German police confirming that someone with an axe was threatening fans. I believe the four loud bangs were shots.

“To confirm: police have shot a man threatening fans with an axe a few hundred yards away from the fan zone in Hamburg. Attacker is “severely injured” and has just been driven away in an ambulance.”

Polizei Hamburg confirmed the incident and added: “At #StPauli there is currently a major police operation. According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Bild report that officers first used pepper spray against the attacker, then a firearm. Hit by several shots, the man collapsed to the ground.

Pictures on social media had earlier shown thousands of Netherlands supporters in the city enjoying the build-up to the Group D game against Poland, which is scheduled to kick off at 2pm BST.