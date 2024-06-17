Getty Images

West Ham are ‘expected’ to make a move for a Tottenham Hotspur target as Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on a Nigerian striker.

Euro 2024 is underway - last night, England picked up their first win of the tournament after they defeated a dogged Serbia outfit by a score of 1-0. But what is happening in the Premier League today?

West Ham United are ‘expected’ to ‘ramp up’ their efforts to bring a striker to the club who is also in the crosshairs of Tottenham Hotspur - meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are monitoring the contract situation of a Nigerian striker who was promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season.

West Ham United will ‘ramp up’ their efforts to sign Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers need a new striker ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings both being well beyond their best years. Jarrod Bowen played up top for much of the 2023/24 season - as such, signing a new striker is a priority for them. West Ham aren’t alone in their pursuit, though - En-Nesyri is also in the crosshairs of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Aston Villa ‘keeping close tabs’ on Kelechi Iheanacho’s contract situation at Leicester City

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will see his current deal with the Foxes expire in June if he does not sign a fresh deal. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are keeping an eye on his contract situation and want to sign him on a free transfer - just like they did with Youri Tielemans last season.