England fans have been warned against singing the popular chant ‘Ten German Bombers’ during the Euros - but that hasn’t stopped so supporters.

Tens of thousands of Three Lions fans descended on Düsseldorf ahead of their opening fixture against Serbia. English supporters took to the streets of the German city on Saturday (15 June) for a night of revelry and social media footage showed a crowd singing the controverisal chant.

The Times chief sports correspondent Matt Lawton wrote on social media “No trouble here in Dusseldorf but our German hosts are being treated to this” and shared a clip of the chant. In the comments the England fans were labelled a “terrible fanbase”.

But why does the song cause such a stir? Here’s all you need to know:

What is Ten German Bombers?

The controversial chant started out as a children’s song after World War Two. It is sung to the tune of ‘She’s Coming Round The Mountain’ and follows the repetitive pattern of ‘ten green bottles’.

It makes reference to German bombers and defensive action by the RAF during World War II.

When did it become a football chant?

England fans in Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

The song was adopted as a chant by English fans in the 1990s and is sung by some fans at matches against the German national team. Actions are also added to mimic an aircraft in flight.

Why is it offensive?

The chant and the actions associated with it has been demeed racially offensive by the Football Association, especially when targeted at German fans. And ahead of the last tournament on German soil - the 2006 world cup - then England manager Sven-Goran Erikson asked fans to refrain from using it.

For the 2020 Euro championship, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic, UEFA and the FA warned fans that singing "Ten German Bombers" would be banned. It is a warning that has been reissued ahead of Euro 2024.

The FA told Express Sport: “We always encourage our fans to positively get behind the team. This includes supporting England in the right way, before, during and after matches, and we want to be great guests at the tournament."

What have German police said?

Prior to the tournament, England fans were urged not to ‘be d****’ by local police. Sky News reports that German police chief Peter Both, in a message to fans, said: "Please don't be a d***. That's what I would say to them: Don't be a d***.

"If they sing a song like this, I can't change it. It's not punishable in Germany. I hope that all the other peaceful and law-abiding fans say to them: 'Stop it.'"