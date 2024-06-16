Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fortune teller who uses asparagus to predict the future has revealed England will end 58 years of hurt - and WIN Euro 2024.

Jemima Packington, 67, claims she can peer into the future by tossing spears into the air and then interpreting how they land on the ground. She is the world's only asparamancer and previously correctly predicted Brexit, the Queen’s death, and Harry and Meghan quitting the Royal Family.

She has now tipped Gareth Southgate's men to go all the way in Germany after revealing the asparagus told her: "It's Coming Home." Jemima, of Bath, Somerset, said:"I have had lots of people asking me how England might do at the Euros so I have been analysing the spears very closely.

Jemima Packington. Photo by SWNS | SWNS

"And they keep pointing to three words in particular - It's Coming Home. England fans every right to be positive and optimistic if the spears are anything to go by.

"I can also see Harry Kane being very strong. He is going to be worth watching and is going to come into his own this tournament.

“The spears keep giving positive readings. England are going to do very well and I think we will see us winning it. Watch this space. As for Scotland, no comment."

Some of her 2024 predictions have already come true including a return to active politics for a former leader ahead of Nigel Farage becoming head of Reform. She also said events in the Middle East would reach "breaking point" and a public figure will be outed as having profited from illegal actions- a possible nod to Donald Trump.

Jemima says her predictions tend to have a success rate of between 75-90 per cent and she is "never usually far off." She began fortune telling as a child after inheriting the gift from her aunt who used to read tea leaves.

Jemima added: "My technique has not changed and I still cast the asparagus spears and interpret the patterns in them. Seeing the patterns for me is instantaneous, possibly that is because I’ve had years of practice.

"I am usually about 75-90 per cent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened.'