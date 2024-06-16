Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England star Adam Wharton’s footballer brother has been forced to make a mammoth road trip to support him at the tournament.

The Crystal Palace star came through the academy at Blackburn Rovers and his older brother Scott is still on the books at the Lancashire club. However the elder Wharton is currently recovering from a knee operation and it has put a bit of a spanner in the works for his bid to support Adam at the Euros.

Scott, who started the season lining up next to his brother for Blackburn Rovers, has been told by doctors he can’t fly to Germany. So instead he has had to embark on a mammoth road trip to reach the Arena AufSchalke for England’s first game on Sunday (16 June).

He told ITV: “I can't fly for two months and it's been six weeks. So me and my partner we're driving to Hull to catch the ferry to Rotterdam and then drive into Dusseldorf, where we're staying for the first game. So it's more of a road trip, I'm looking forward to it!"

Scott added: “Honestly I feel just like a proud dad. The family obviously is massively proud of him, of how far he's come in such a short space of time.