A YouTube star has snubbed the opportunity to appear on national television - citing that he cannot “find the time”.

KSI has responded to widely-circulating rumours that he could be swapping his online platform for the country’s TV screens. The Sidemen member, who has an eye-watering 16.3m subscribers on his main channel, had been linked to a guest judging appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

According to national news publications, KSI - real name Olajide Olatunji - would have been standing in for Bruno Tonioli. The former Strictly Come Dancing judge has become a popular addition to the talent show after jumping ship from the BBC to ITV.

Olatunji, 30, spoke in a recent video about the rumours, which have come amid additional speculation about an upcoming fight against retired boxer Amir Khan.

He said: “Standing in for Bruno Toniolo on Britain’s Got Talent? Shut up man, I’m good. I don’t need to be doing this.

“Where am I going to find the time to do something like this? Second of all, I’m just going to be a d***head - I’m just going to say everything is trash and the UK public is going to hate me. No one is going to understand my trolling nature, they’re just going to think I’m a major d***head.”