Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 40th birthday. | SNS Group

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned an eye-watering amount of money in his footballing career - but it’s never been fully calculated.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Portuguese forward celebrates his 40th birthday, we decided to take a look back at his reported salaries from his time with each club.

From this, we have been able to estimate how much he has earned since becoming a professional footballer - and it’s more than the GDP per capital of entire countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a full season at Sporting CP, where he became a breakout talent, Ronaldo was earning £68,900 per month, meaning he earned £827,000 over the course of a year. After this, the Portuguese forward got his big move to Manchester United in the summer of 2003, moving for a transfer fee of £12.85m.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t need any birthday money - he already has plenty in his pockets. | SNS Group

Here, Ronaldo earned a staggering £311,000 per month and spent six years at Old Trafford, where he lifted every possible trophy - including the Champions League in 2007/08. During that time, he earned £22.3m in salary.

Next came his record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2009, where he was earning £831,000 per month; this equates to £9.9m each year, or £89.7m during his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, before moving to Juventus in Italy for £99.2m.

Once he arrived at the Serie A, Ronaldo was put on a salary of £2.1m per month, or £25.2m per year. This means that over his three years with the Old Lady, the Portuguese player earned £75.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to Manchester United beckoned, and in August 2021 Ronaldo made a hero’s return to Old Trafford, with a salary of £1.7m per month. But his reunion with the club that made him a household name soon turned sour, and in November 2022 Ronaldo left the club - having pocketed £25.5m.

After that, Ronaldo made a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al Nassr in a switch that began an influx of top players moving to Saudi Arabia in search of generational footballing wealth. The Portuguese man led the way, with a reported salary of around £13.8m a month, equating to £331m since his paycheque at the end of last month.

All in all, this means Ronaldo has earned roughly £554.9m in his career as a footballer, which is greater than the GDP per capita of countries like Yemen, Mozambique and North Korea, according to the United Nations.