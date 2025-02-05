Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet helps keep him in incredible fitness. | Getty Images

One of the biggest secrets to every top athlete’s success is their dedication to a strict diet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 40th birthday - but the prospect of a birthday cake seems to be quite far-fetched.

His nutritional habits are just as regimented as his training routine, and it’s a big reason why Ronaldo is able to continue performing at such a high level. Still plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, he contributed a goal to their 2-1 win against Al-Raed last week.

As with all athletes, protein is a huge part of his diet, but fans may be surprised to see some of the other parts of his diet; Ronaldo’s attitude towards “cheat days” is fascinating too, as his former teammates can atest too.

According to ESPN, the all-time leading scorer for Real Madrid follows a routine of eating six smaller meals a day. This approach helps sustain his high metabolism and energy levels.

For protein, Ronaldo focuses on chicken, fish - especially sea bass, swordfish, and cod - and eggs.

Brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat pasta are the only carbohydrates the Portuguese forward has in his diet, while avocado, nuts and olive oil make up his healthy fats.

Of course, Ronaldo also eats fruit and vegetables in abundance - and hydration is also a big focus of his. Many fans will remember his antics at the 2020 Euros, where he moved a Coca-Cola bottle aside at a press conference, advising people to instead just “drink water”.

Among the many nutrient-rich foods in his diet, Ronaldo has a particular favorite meal - Bacalhau a bras, a classic Portuguese dish made with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs. Reflecting on his love for this meal, Ronaldo said: “Bacalhau a bras reminds me of home, of my childhood, and it keeps me strong.”

Unlike many athletes who occasionally indulge in cheat meals, Ronaldo remains incredibly disciplined with his food choices. Even when he does treat himself, it’s within the boundaries of his strict regimen - his idea of a splurge is a quality steak or grilled fish with vegetables, nothing that would disrupt his training goals.

Patrice Evra says there is “no soda, no luxurious food” at Cristiano Ronaldo’s house. | Getty Images

His former Juventus teammate, Medhi Benatia, once told a fascinating anecdote about Ronaldo’s dedication. After a match, while the rest of the team enjoyed dessert, Ronaldo opted for another serving of plain chicken instead. Benatia added: “He said, ‘No, I don’t want that. I have to take care of my body.’”

Even in social settings, away from the football pitch and in the company of friends, Ronaldo sticks to his diet and encourages others to do the same. When ex-Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra once went to his home for lunch, the Frenchman’s dreams of steak and lobster were left in tatters when he arrived to a table of salad, chicken and water.

Evra said: “There was no soda, no luxurious food - just clean, simple, and healthy. After we ate, he wanted to play table tennis and then go for a swim. That’s when I realised his ‘relaxing’ days are still training days.”