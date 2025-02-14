Cody Gakpo was brought off early against Everton after picking up an injury. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has updated fans about Cody Gakpo’s injury ahead of their game against Wolves this weekend.

The Dutch forward was substituted off against Everton earlier this week in the 69th minute - sparing him from getting involved in the brawl that broke out at the full-time whistle.

It comes during what has been a dismal week for Liverpool, being dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle before throwing away three points to the Toffees. Now, Arne Slot will be hoping for redemption as they host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are still sidelined for the Reds, Slot confirmed, and then shared more info about Gakpo’s condition.

In a press conference earlier today (February 14) Slot said: “We saw Trent [Alexander-Arnold], of course, being able to play. It was the intention to play around half an hour, I think he played somewhere around half an hour, so he will be training with us again.

“Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out.

“Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, so let's wait [to see] how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let's see how he is today.”

Liverpool will be coming up against an almost full-strength Wolves side, with only Hwang Hee Chan and Jorgen Strand Larsen a doubt.