Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on signing two new midfielders in the summer.

After taking charge as the Liverpool manager at the end of last season, Arne Slot focused on strengthening the midfield in the summer, with Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad topping his shopping list.

But the Reds were unable to secure a deal for the Spanish midfielder, who committed his future to the LaLiga club. However, Slot has not given up on his plans to reinforce his squad this summer, and has already begun internal discussions to identify key targets.

According to CaughtOffside, one of the standout names is Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona reportedly willing to part ways with him for around £29m. The Dutchman’s contract with the Catalan giants runs until the end of next season, but his high wages could pose a challenge for Liverpool in completing the transfer.

De Jong has previously been the subject of affections from both Manchester United and Chelsea, but neither side made a serious approach for the Dutch midfielder.

Meanwhile, German youngster Angelo Stiller has also caught Liverpool’s attention after delivering impressive performances for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The German midfielder has a £33m release clause, which Liverpool are prepared to pay.

If Liverpool move forward with both deals, they would need to spend a total of at least £62m to secure the duo.

Currently, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have formed the preferred deep-lying midfield partnership under Slot. Curtis Jones is another option but is typically deployed in a more advanced role.

Wataru Endo is also available for the defensive midfield position, but Slot has not been convinced by him, resulting in limited playing time this season.