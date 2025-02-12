Goodison Park is one of the oldest football stadiums in England - but won't be around for much longer.placeholder image
Goodison Park is one of the oldest football stadiums in England - but won't be around for much longer. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The oldest football stadiums in the UK ahead of final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

David George
David George

Senior digital reporter

12th Feb 2025, 2:55pm

Everton and Liverpool will go head-to-head at Goodison Park for the final time tonight.

The two clubs clash in the last ever Merseyside derby at the historic ground, which has been Everton’s home since the club was formed in the late 1800s.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, but the Toffees have seen a resurgence in form since David Moyes was reappointed as manager.

But as Everton fans prepare to say goodbye to their home stadium at the end of the season, we’ve been wondering which stadiums are the oldest in the UK. Many of the old grounds like the Dell, Highbury and White Hart Lane were shut years ago, and most have been demolished or redeveloped since.

Here are the oldest surviving football stadiums in the UK - including one that is more than 200 years old.

Built in: 1884

1. Anfield - Liverpool FC

Built in: 1884 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Built in: 1883

2. Turf Moor - Burnley FC

Built in: 1883 | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Built in: 1882

3. Ewood Park - Blackburn Rovers

Built in: 1882 | Wolves via Getty Images

Built in: 1880

4. St. James' Park - Newcastle United

Built in: 1880 | Getty Images

Related topics:EvertonLiverpoolPremier League
