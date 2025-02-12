The two clubs clash in the last ever Merseyside derby at the historic ground, which has been Everton’s home since the club was formed in the late 1800s.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, but the Toffees have seen a resurgence in form since David Moyes was reappointed as manager.

But as Everton fans prepare to say goodbye to their home stadium at the end of the season, we’ve been wondering which stadiums are the oldest in the UK. Many of the old grounds like the Dell, Highbury and White Hart Lane were shut years ago, and most have been demolished or redeveloped since.

Here are the oldest surviving football stadiums in the UK - including one that is more than 200 years old.

1 . Anfield - Liverpool FC Built in: 1884

2 . Turf Moor - Burnley FC Built in: 1883

3 . Ewood Park - Blackburn Rovers Built in: 1882