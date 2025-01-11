Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton has confirmed that former manager David Moyes will return to the club for a second managerial stint.

Moyes, who previously managed West Ham United and Manchester United, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Merseyside club after ex-manager Sean Dyche was sacked earlier this week. This marks the second time Moyes has taken control at Goodison Park, having served as manager between 2002 and 2013.

He joins Everton as the club hits a rough patch, only one point off of the relegation zone and with only three win from the past 19 games. In a statement, the 61-year-old said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”

Everton’s executive chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

Moyes’ last appointment in the Premier League was at West Ham, guiding the team to their first European cup in 58 years after defeating Fiorentina in the final of the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference Cup. However, he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season after disappointing Premier League performances.

Everton took the decision to sack former Burnley manager Sean Dyche earlier this week amid a strong of poor results for the club. The club made the announcement just hours before Everton’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough United on Thursday (January 9). Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman took charge for the match, which the team went on to win 2-0.