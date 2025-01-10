Liverpool could be adding another big-name attacking player to their squad. | Getty Images

Manchester United aren’t having much luck in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils need to sell players before they can bring any in, but are desparate for some new personnel as Ruben Amorim tries to turn their season around.

As a result, outcast Marcus Rashford is being passed around Italian clubs like the orange creams in a tin of Quality Street; representatives for the winger have already spoken to the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Como.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football365, Napoli were also prepared to consider a swap deal between Rashford and their £71.2m winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian, who wowed fans during the Euros last summer, is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain - who would be prepared to simply cough up the cash rather than making any swap arrangements.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in high demand this transfer window. | Getty Images

But now, Premier League leaders Liverpool have also entered the fray, which could scupper Man United’s plans entirely.

Writing for the Athletic, David Ornstein reported that the Reds are long-term admirers of the Georgian, who has scored 30 goals and bagged 29 assists in 107 games for the Serie A outfit. While Arne Slot has plenty of firepower upfront, with the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all capable of playing on the left wing, Kvaratskhelia would certainly elevate his attacking lineup.

Kvaratskhelia would also be a hugely beneficial signing if a new contract cannot be agreed for Mohamed Salah. If Liverpool wanted to sweeten the deal, then Federico Chiesa - who was signed last summer but has hardly played - could also be offered in a swap plus cash deal.