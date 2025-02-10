Arsenal and Tottenham 'interested' in Everton flop who revived his career in Italy

Two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are eyeing up a move for someone who was once an outcast of English football.

When his time at Everton came to an end, Moise Kean was treated like the ugly step-child at Goodison Park. The Italian striker, who joined in 2019, was sent away on loan twice before eventually being sold to Juventus in 2023.

For the Toffees, Kean had scored just four goals in 39 appearances, and made no bones about how happy he was to be leaving Everton for good. After one season at Juventus he was sold to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina - and has since enjoyed an impressive career revival.

Now 24 years old, Kean has scored 19 goals in 28 appearances, notching two assists in the process. It’s a turnaround in form that has helped Fiorentina to sixth in the league - but has also attracted the attention of some top clubs.

According to sports journalist Nicolo Schira, both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Kean when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season. Posting on X, he said: “Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring Fiorentina’s striker Moise Kean. He has a release clause of €52m (£43.5m) valid from July.”

Both clubs are likely looking to sign a striker in the summer. Arsenal are seeing out the season with Kai Havertz as their only option at centre-forward, even though the German is a natural attacking midfielder.

Tottenham did sign Mathys Tel on loan at the end of the January transfer window, but may want some extra firepower to support Dominic Solanke - especially if the rumours about Richarlison leaving for the Saudi Pro League come to fruition.

