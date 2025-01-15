Sean Dyche breaks silence for the first time after being sacked by Everton

Sean Dyche was sacked by Everton just hours before their FA Cup match last week. | Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Sean Dyche says it was the right time to leave Everton amid “one of its toughest periods in its history”.

Dyche was sacked less than four hours before the FA Cup tie with Peterborough last Thursday by the club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, with Everton 16th in the Premier League and only one point above the relegation zone.

David Moyes was appointed Everton manager for the second time inside 48 hours, the Scot succeeding Dyche on a two-and-a-half-year contract to resume a role he held between 2002 and 2013.

“It was an honour to manage Everton, a football club with a significant heritage and an enormous following in Liverpool and all over the world, through one of its toughest periods in its history,” Dyche said in a statement released by the League Managers Association.

“Despite the challenges we faced, I wanted to ensure that the club’s narrative was focused on the positive direction it will take in the future and that the team could focus on competing in the Premier League in the present.

“I thank my staff, the players and all involved who played their part, as it simply wasn’t possible without their support and expertise. I also thank the fans who came through for us many times when we all needed their support.

“The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape. David is a manager who I have great respect for and I believe he and his staff will help to push the club forward again and build on the stable footing we have implemented in the past two years.”

Dyche, 53, took charge at Everton in January 2023, having had a near 10-year stint as Burnley boss between October 2012 and April 2022. The Toffees survived relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season by just two points.