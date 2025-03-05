Ruben Amorim will be without two of his regular starters in the Europa League. | Getty Images

Two players who have become mainstays in Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side look set to miss the team’s Europa League trip to Real Sociedad.

Amorim’s men are looking to bounce back from Sunday’s FA Cup penalty exit at home to Fulham as they travel to Spain for the first leg of this last-16 tie.

The Red Devils secured automatic qualification to the knockouts after finishing third in the group stage, with Lazio and Athletic Bilbao finishing just one point ahead of them. After being dumped out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, this is now Amorim’s only chance for silverware this season.

But ahead of this clash, Man United’s injury list appears to have been lengthened once more, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte missing training on the eve of the game with minor injuries sustained at the weekend.

The pair are not expected to travel to Spain, meaning they join a lengthy list of absentees that includes Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez. Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain out and continue to do rehabilitation away from the group, as do goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Young midfielder Toby Collyer trained on Wednesday after injury and is expected to travel, but promising 17-year-old striker Chido Obi has not been registered for the Europa League.

January signing Patrick Dorgu is available as his three-match ban only impacts domestic fixtures. United defender Matthijs de Ligt is due to speak alongside head coach Amorim in Spain on Wednesday evening.

It is domestically where Man United have been really struggling this season, languishing 14th in the Premier League table. Performances in the Europa League have been significantly better - but Amorim’s side of the bracket is stacked with good teams that will stand in their way, including Lyon, Athletic Bilbao, Roma and Fenerbahce.

On the other side of the bracket, Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky road, with the likes of Ajax, Frankfurt and Lazio potentially in front of them.