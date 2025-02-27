Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United walks down the tunnel after being subbed off against Ipswich Town. | Manchester United via Getty Images

One of Manchester United’s players has made himself public enemy number one after storming off during last night’s game.

After being substituted off by manager Ruben Amorim during Man United’s 3-2 win against Ipswich Town yesterday (February 26), winger Alejandro Garnacho was seen heading straight down the tunnel, instead of joining his team to watch the rest of the game.

A goal from Harry Maguire sealed the win in a surprisingly difficult game against the relegation battlers - not that Garnacho would have seen, having beelined for the dressing room two minutes before half-time.

The Argentine winger, 20, was on the verge of leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with both Chelsea and Napoli interested in his services.

But this latest stunt has drawn ire from Manchester United fans, with some even drawing comparisons with the antics of Marcus Rashford, who was exiled before being cast out on loan to Aston Villa.

Posting on X, @AidanWalshMUFC said: “Garnacho walks down the tunnel immediately after being taken off - I'm tired of these players acting like this.”

Another user, @Dr_Romeooo, said: “Amorim’s not missing a beat! Clocking Garnacho bolting down the tunnel and tying it to Rashford’s past vibes - sharp stuff from the gaffer. He’s clearly on it, ready to have a word and keep the squad tight. Shows he’s got his finger on the pulse at United.”

@LoEl81 added: “If Garnacho isn’t happy with the three points, then he should enjoy the Naples sunshine next season. No I in TEAM.”

Amorim has reassured fans that he will be speaking to Garnacho about the incident - and also compared it to how Rashford had been acting. After the game, he said: “We make the substitution and we had to choose someone to go out. It was my choice.

“You are making the connection with Rashford right? I am going to talk with Garnacho about that.”