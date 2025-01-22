Manchester United get 'opening bid' for winger from Napoli as Chelsea also make contact

Manchester United have to offload players before they can buy anyone.
Manchester United have finally received a bid for one of their out-of-favour players - but still aren’t ready to offload him.

It has been well-documented that Man United need to sell players before they can buy anyone in the January transfer window, due in large part to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Initially, it looked like Marcus Rashford would be the main man heading out the door, having been offered to a plethora of Italian sides and Saudi Pro League clubs also showing interest. But with a move failing to materialise, manager Ruben Amorim is having to look elsewhere in his squad,

Fellow winger Alejandro Garnacho has now become a target for a couple of clubs - including one of the teams previously interested in Rashford.

Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United this month.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have submitted a £42m bid for the 20-year-old Argentine. It comes after the Serie A club lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £59m.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Napoli’s opening bid for Alejandro Garnacho worth €50m package add-ons included; Man United want more.

“Antonio Conte keeps pushing after the call with Garnacho on Friday.”

But Napoli are not the only club interested in Garnacho’s services, with Romano adding that Chelsea have also “made contact” with both Man United and the player’s representatives, and are weighing up the possibility of a bid.

If Garnacho were to make way, it would free up funds for Amorim to bring in another player, with Sporting CP’s striker Viktor Gyokeres thought to still be top of his shopping list.

