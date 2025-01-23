Manchester United vs Rangers: Will Alejandro Garnacho play amid transfer rumours?
The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League and have won only four of their last 12 games, prompting Amorim to suggest they were “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United” before stepping back from those comments on Wednesday, January 22.
In the Europa League, however, Man United are seventh, just one place and one point above Rangers. Dubbed as the “Battle of Britain” by national media outlets, both clubs are eyeing automatic qualification to the last 16.
Man United’s troubles at Old Trafford have been laid bare in recent weeks and they will want to put a show on for their fans.
But one question on the lips of all fans is whether Alejandro Garnacho will play. The Argentinian winger is rumoured to be on the move from Old Trafford, with both Napoli and Chelsea showing interest.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a €50m bid from Napoli has already been rejected. Chelsea are interested but have not submitted a formal offer.
Garnacho featured as a substitute in Man United’s 3-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend, coming on in the 64th minute for Kobbie Mainoo.
