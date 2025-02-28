A breakdown of earnings per round for each FA Cup club

Founded in 1871, The FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in world football and it is renowned for its ability to produce drama, intrigue, excitement and of course giant killing results.

It is open to all clubs in the top nine tiers of English football and can offer teams from both the top and bottom of the pyramid a huge boost in terms of earnings which can be transformative in a team’s hopes of buying players in the transfer market or achieving their goals of qualifying for a European competition.

With that in mind, National World has taken a look at just how much teams earn when participating in the FA Cup and the lucrative prizes that are up for grabs for clubs as they progress deeper into the competition.

FA Cup prize money qualifying rounds

The lowest-ranked teams in the FA Cup will have to fight their way through six qualifying games if they're to make it to the proper tournament, when the Football League teams are introduced.

The extra preliminary round is the very first stage, with 208 teams entering the draw at that time. Just taking part in the qualifiers has its benefits for the lower-ranked teams as they gain money whether they win or lose their game at this stage. Winning the extra preliminary round pockets clubs £1,125 while losing it still sees them earn £375.

Extra preliminary round winners - £1,125

Extra preliminary round losers - £375

Preliminary round winners - £1,444

Preliminary round losers - £481

First round qualifying winners - £2,250

First round qualifying losers - £750

Second round qualifying winners - £3,375

Second round qualifying losers - £1,125

Third round qualifying winners - £5,625

Third round qualifying losers - £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners - £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers -£3,125

FA Cup prize money

Clubs from League One and League Two are introduced into the competition at the first round, with teams from the Premier League and Championship then getting introduced in the third round.

Prize money for the first, second and third rounds was increased for the 2024/25 season to help compensate clubs for the loss of replays, in a decision which had caused great controversy when it was introduced last season.

Here is a full breakdown of what teams can earn if they progress all the way to the final at Wembley Stadium. (amounts are per club each round)

First round proper winners -£45,000

First round proper losers - £15,000

Second round proper winners - £75,000

Second round proper losers - £20,000

Third round proper winners - £115,000

Third round proper losers - £25,000

Fourth round proper winners - £120,000

Fifth round proper winners - £225,000

Quarter-final winners - £450,000

Semi-final winners - £1,000,000

Semi-final losers - £500,000

Final runners-up - £1,000,000

Final winners -£2,000,000