The likes of Newcastle, Man City, Aston Villa and Man Utd are hoping to win England’s oldest domestic cup competition

The road to FA Cup glory continues as 16 sides prepare for another action-packed weekend of fifth round action.The FA Cup is England’s oldest and most prestigious domestic cup competition, and one which offers teams the added incentive of securing an automatic qualification place in Europe next season.

The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City are all among the leading contenders to get their hands on the trophy, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal having already exited the competition.

However, other sides such as Brighton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will also be dreaming of getting their hands on the trophy along with four other Championship sides that will aim to add their name to the list of shock FA Cup winners in years gone by.

The hype surrounding the competition is slowly starting to increase as the teams edge closer to a trip to Wembley Stadium, but when is the FA Cup quarter-final draw and how can fans keep up to date with all of the fifth round action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place on BBC One on Sunday 2 March. It is scheduled to start just after Manchester United’s crucial home game against Premier League rivals Fulham at Old Trafford.

The game kicks off at 4.30pm, meaning the draw is likely to take place at around 6.15pm, unless the match goes into extra time and penalties.

United are the current holders of the FA Cup and are the second most successful team in the history of the competition behind Arsenal. If they are to win the cup this season they will go level with the Gunners with 14 triumphs at Wembley Stadium.

The draw can also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer which is available for football enthusiasts to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is left in the FA Cup?

Ruben Amorim’s side are one of 16 remaining teams with ambitions of lifting English football’s most prestigious cup competition. They are one of 11 top-flight teams competing in the fifth round while the other remaining sides - including Plymouth Argyle after their upset against Liverpool are from the Championship.

Fifth round action begins with Aston Villa’s home match against Championship strugglers Cardiff City, with first choice Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez potentially missing the contest through injury.

While some of the other notable contests see Carabao Cup finalist Newcastle United take on Brighton as they seek to end their 70-year-wait for domestic silverware. While Man City face off against a Plymouth side the stunned Liverpool last time out.

Here is a full list of fixtures taking place in the FA Cup fifth round:

Preston North End vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Manchester United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town