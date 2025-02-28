Which FA Cup games are on TV this weekend? How to watch each match as Bournemouth snubbed again

Which team will lift the FA Cup trophy this season?Which team will lift the FA Cup trophy this season?
Which team will lift the FA Cup trophy this season? | AFP via Getty Images
Pubs across the country will be packed out this weekend as the FA Cup returns to our TV screens.

Following a fourth round that saw the shock elimination of Premier League leaders Liverpool, other teams still in the competition will be hoping that the magic of the cup can strike once again.

Two Championship teams collide in a surprise clash for a place in the quarter finals, while Manchester United will be hoping to carry some momentum from a close 3-2 win against Ipswich Town mid-week to advance past Fulham.

Manchester City will host giant-killers Plymouth Argyle, who will be hoping for another miracle after beating Liverpool in the fourth round. On the flip side, Milwall travel to Crystal Palace for a local derby that is sure to see some fireworks.

But not every game is being shown on TV this weekend - and one club that wasn’t broadcast in the fourth round has been snubbed again this weekend. Here is every match you can watch on telly, and where to find it:

Friday, February 28

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City (8pm) - ITV1

Saturday, March 1

Crystal Palace vs Milwall (12.15pm) - BBC One

Preston North End vs Burnley (12.15pm) - BBC Red Button

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle (5.45pm) - ITV4

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion (1.45pm) - ITV1

Manchester United vs Fulham (4.30pm) - BBC One

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town (7.30pm) - ITV4

