Just over half the FA Cup fourth round fixtures are being broadcast on TV.

Teams from up and down the football pyramid will go head-to-head in the FA Cup this weekend.

After the Premier League clubs were drawn into the tournament, there are 32 teams battling for English football’s most prestigious trophy.

Although the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are probably the favourites to win the FA Cup, teams like Blackburn, Leyton Orient and Exeter City will be hoping that the “magic of the cup” will help them to upset some of the bigger sides.

While the BBC is covering all 16 matches over the course of this weekend and into next week, a lot of them are not going to be shown on television. For example, the clash between Premier League clubs Everton and Bournemouth will not be broadcast.

Man United will play the first televised FA Cup fourth round fixture against Leicester City.

Here are the fixtures that will be broadcast on TV, and where you can watch them:

Friday, February 7

Manchester United vs Leicester City (8pm) - ITV1

Saturday, February 8

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City (12.15pm) - BBC One

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United (5.45pm) - BBC One

Brighton vs Chelsea (8pm) - ITV4

Sunday, February 9

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves (12.30pm) - BBC Red Button

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool (3pm) - ITV1

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur (5.35pm) - BBC One

Monday, February 10

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace (7.45) - BBC Red Button

Tuesday, February 11

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest (8pm) - ITV1

Leeds United vs Millwall

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Burnley

Stoke City vs Cardiff City