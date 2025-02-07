FA Cup: Which fourth round matches are on TV and how can you watch them?
After the Premier League clubs were drawn into the tournament, there are 32 teams battling for English football’s most prestigious trophy.
Although the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are probably the favourites to win the FA Cup, teams like Blackburn, Leyton Orient and Exeter City will be hoping that the “magic of the cup” will help them to upset some of the bigger sides.
While the BBC is covering all 16 matches over the course of this weekend and into next week, a lot of them are not going to be shown on television. For example, the clash between Premier League clubs Everton and Bournemouth will not be broadcast.
Here are the fixtures that will be broadcast on TV, and where you can watch them:
Friday, February 7
Manchester United vs Leicester City (8pm) - ITV1
Saturday, February 8
Leyton Orient vs Manchester City (12.15pm) - BBC One
Birmingham City vs Newcastle United (5.45pm) - BBC One
Brighton vs Chelsea (8pm) - ITV4
Sunday, February 9
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves (12.30pm) - BBC Red Button
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool (3pm) - ITV1
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur (5.35pm) - BBC One
Monday, February 10
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace (7.45) - BBC Red Button
Tuesday, February 11
Exeter City v Nottingham Forest (8pm) - ITV1
Leeds United vs Millwall
Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs Burnley
Stoke City vs Cardiff City