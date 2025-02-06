Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are continuing their search for a new striker by casting the net beyond English shores.

In fact, reports from Spain suggesting that the Gunners are preparing a substantial bid for a World Cup-winning striker.

The news comes after manager Mikel Arteta was allegedly given a blank cheque to sign whichever striker he wanted in the January transfer window, once Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus was ruled out with a season-ending ACL injury.

The likes of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins topped Arteta’s shopping list, with Arsenal submitting a £60m bid to Villa for England international. That bid was rejected, and Arsenal must now finish up the season with just one recognised striker in Kai Havertz.

But as a natural attacking midfielder, he may not be the prolific 30-goal-a-season forward the team needs to clinch the Premier League title. For some time, it has been argued that Mikel Arteta’s side requires a clinical finisher in the box to secure the league crown.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal is planning a bid of around £100m for Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinian forward has been a standout performer for Inter, securing two Serie A titles and five domestic cups in Italy.

He was also the top scorer in the 2023/24 season and was named Italy’s best player in 2024.

His international achievements add to his impressive resume, with a World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina. Despite Serie A being one of Europe’s top four leagues, the appeal of the Premier League could be difficult to resist.

Since joining Inter Milan from Argentina’s Racing Club in 2018, Martinez has registered 144 goals and 49 assists in 331 appearances.