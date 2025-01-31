Arsenal looking at 'record-breaking' Aston Villa alternative as Tottenham pull ahead in transfer race
Having spent most of the January transfer window looking for a new striker - after Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus picked up an ACL injury - the Gunners put in a surprise bid earlier this week for Watkins.
The move would have left Aston Villa without a striker, with Jhon Duran flying to Saudi Arabia today (January 31) to complete his transfer to Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Arsenal have Kai Havertz as their only senior striker, even though he was traditionally an attacking midfielder.
As a result, Arsenal are now going all-in with the battle for Mathys Tel, the 19-year-old Bayen Munich striker who is literally wanted by everyone. As reported by NationalWorld, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in the youngster.
Tel has already told Bayern bosses that he wants to leave, searching for regular first-team football. The striker position at Bayern comfortably belongs to England international Harry Kane, who won’t be displaced anytime soon.
However, while GiveMeSport claim Arsenal are desperate to get a deal for Tel over the line, this Spurs connection has actually put their north London rivals in the lead for his signature.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said he had been messaging Kane about Tel - and England’s all-time top goalscorer may have been speaking to the French forward about what life at Tottenham is like, which could give them a huge advantage as the transfer window draws to a close.
Redknapp said: “I messaged Harry Kane earlier on, just asked him what he’s like, obviously knew I was coming to speak to you guys, and he was very complimentary about him.
“First of all, says he’s a great guy, wants to work, good trainer, good finisher, lot of potential. It’s a lot of money for a 19-year-old and, when you think about it, in the current climate, can’t think of too many other 19 or 20-year-olds at that age that have been much more.”
