Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have been given a blank cheque to go out and sign a new striker.

The Gunners currently do not have an outright centre forward in their ranks after Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus picked up a season-ending ACL injury.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has been deputising in his place, but despite this week’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur it is plainly obvious that Arsenal need a striker. After all, Arsenal took 14 shots that game - but only hit four of those on target.

Now, it has been reported by the Mirror that Arteta was told by Arsenal executives that he can sign pretty much whoever he wants, giving him the go-ahead to try and get one of the best centre forwards in the world. That shortlist has seemingly come down to three players; one of whom has already been touted as Arteta’s “dream” signing.

That “dream” signing is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has been in electrifying form as of late. The Swedish striker has scored 11 goals in the last eight Premier League matches, propelling the Magpies to fourth in the league. However, it seems unlikely that Isak would move until the summer - and if Newcastle get Champions League football, the move could be off the cards entirely.

Isak’s fellow countryman, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, is another on Arteta’s shopping list. Initially, it was thought he would follow manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, and then rumours surfaced that he could join Manchester City. But the Daily Star claims the Gunners boss will be allowed to fork out for the £83m release clause in his contract.

Also on Arteta’s radar is Canadian striker Jonathan David. The 25-year-old Canadian is currently playing for Ligue 1 side Lille and is valued at around £50m. So far this season, he has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances, and has averaged close to a goal per game during his entire stint at the French outfit.