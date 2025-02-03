Arsenal dominated Man City yesterday - but still need to sign another striker. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are still looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes - and two players are top of their shopping list.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal produced a stunning performance to thrash Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday and their pursuit of goals could continue in the hours before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners’ desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window has been well documented and attention may now turn fully to bolstering their forward line for their continuing title challenge. That means Aston Villa, fresh from welcoming Marcus Rashford to Villa Park, could be bracing themselves for a renewed approach for England striker Ollie Watkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa, who sold Jhon Duran last week, have reportedly already rejected one bid for the 29-year-old from the London outfit, who along with Manchester United have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Arsenal seem to be leading the race to sign Mathys Tel. | Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, when asked on Sunday if any late moves were being considered, said: “It’s always possible.”

Sky Sports News has reported that Arsenal are now the frontrunners to sign the 19-year-old striker, who has told Bayern Munich bosses he wants to leave. It remains to be seen if the convincing manner of Arsenal’s defeat of City, or the apparent injury suffered by Watkins at Wolves on Saturday, affects any thinking.

NationalWorld has reported that Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, although a deal for him appears to be off the table.