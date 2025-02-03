Arsenal 'still looking' for striker after Manchester City win as Aston Villa star remains top target
Arsenal produced a stunning performance to thrash Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday and their pursuit of goals could continue in the hours before Monday’s transfer deadline.
The Gunners’ desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window has been well documented and attention may now turn fully to bolstering their forward line for their continuing title challenge. That means Aston Villa, fresh from welcoming Marcus Rashford to Villa Park, could be bracing themselves for a renewed approach for England striker Ollie Watkins.
Villa, who sold Jhon Duran last week, have reportedly already rejected one bid for the 29-year-old from the London outfit, who along with Manchester United have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, when asked on Sunday if any late moves were being considered, said: “It’s always possible.”
Sky Sports News has reported that Arsenal are now the frontrunners to sign the 19-year-old striker, who has told Bayern Munich bosses he wants to leave. It remains to be seen if the convincing manner of Arsenal’s defeat of City, or the apparent injury suffered by Watkins at Wolves on Saturday, affects any thinking.
NationalWorld has reported that Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, although a deal for him appears to be off the table.