Manchester United defender carried off on stretcher as Red Devils lose to Crystal Palace
Against the backdrop of a dismal 2-0 defeat at home, with goals coming from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the second half, Man United fans had to endure one of their starting XI regulars picking up what could be a major injury.
In a duel with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez dropped to the ground in pain and signalled to the bench for help. The game was halted for six minutes while Martinez received medical treatment.
Man United fans looked on as Martinez was stretchered off in tears, with early assessments indicating that it could be a long-term knee injury.
It comes just over a year after Martinez suffered another knee injury - a sprained medial collateral ligament against West Ham. The defender did not need surgery at the time, but the prognosis for the 27-year-old this time around is uncertain.
Martinez has previously also had issues with a metatarsal injury, which sidelined him for months when it happened.
The Argentinian defender has been a vital cog in the Man United machine this season, having played 32 times this season. The end result today also means that Crystal Palace leapfrog the Red Devils to claim 12th in the Premier League table.
