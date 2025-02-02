Marcus Rashford nears Manchester United exit after shock approach from Aston Villa for loan move
In December, Rashford told the media he was ready for a “new challenge” after falling out of favour at Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim. Since then, he has been left out of the last 13 matchday squads - including today’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.
To begin with, the English winger was being somewhat picky about where he wanted to go, rejecting three offers from the Saudi Pro League as he held out for a “dream” move to Barcelona. But despite his wishes - and Man United entering last-minute talks to try and make it happen - this move never materialised.
He was passed around Serie A clubs, but none of Napoli, Juventus or AC Milan wanted him either. It seemed Rashford was destined to stay and rot at Old Trafford, until a surprising option presented itself.
Following the departure of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, Aston Villa have been in the market for a new forward, and put in an offer to take Rashford on loan for the rest of the season. Today (February 1) Rashford, 27, has completed a medical ahead of his move to Villa Park.
Posting on X, football journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Marcus Rashford [is] completing his medical at Aston Villa right now. Documents being exchanged between Man United and Villa for loan deal as it’s all done between parties involved.”
According to Sky Sports News, Villa will cover 75 per cent of Rashford’s salary, which could increase depending on his performance. There is also an option to buy him outright at the end of his six-month loan spell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.