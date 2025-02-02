It’s unlikely we will ever see Marcus Rashford in a Man United jersey again. | Getty Images

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of finally leaving Manchester United, just a couple of months after saying he wanted to leave.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December, Rashford told the media he was ready for a “new challenge” after falling out of favour at Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim. Since then, he has been left out of the last 13 matchday squads - including today’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

To begin with, the English winger was being somewhat picky about where he wanted to go, rejecting three offers from the Saudi Pro League as he held out for a “dream” move to Barcelona. But despite his wishes - and Man United entering last-minute talks to try and make it happen - this move never materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was passed around Serie A clubs, but none of Napoli, Juventus or AC Milan wanted him either. It seemed Rashford was destined to stay and rot at Old Trafford, until a surprising option presented itself.

It’s unlikely we will ever see Marcus Rashford in a Man United jersey again. | Getty Images

Following the departure of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, Aston Villa have been in the market for a new forward, and put in an offer to take Rashford on loan for the rest of the season. Today (February 1) Rashford, 27, has completed a medical ahead of his move to Villa Park.

Posting on X, football journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Marcus Rashford [is] completing his medical at Aston Villa right now. Documents being exchanged between Man United and Villa for loan deal as it’s all done between parties involved.”

According to Sky Sports News, Villa will cover 75 per cent of Rashford’s salary, which could increase depending on his performance. There is also an option to buy him outright at the end of his six-month loan spell.