Man United legend Paul Scholes has shared his thoughts on the Marcus Rashford saga. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

A Man United legend says exiled winger Marcus Rashford has “let a lot of people down” and should be “banished” from the dressing room.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rashford has not featured in any of United’s last 11 matches in all competitions, with boss Ruben Amorim leaving the 27-year-old out of the matchday squad on all but one occasion.

Speaking after doing so for Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham, Amorim said he would prefer to play 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital over Rashford, who he says “doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Instagram recently, it seems Rashford has been watching on from both the stands at Old Trafford, and the comfort of his own home.

Marcus Rashford has been exiled from the Manchester United squad - but has continued turning up for training. | Getty Images

Giving his take on the situation on The Overlap Fan Debate, former United midfielder Paul Scholes said: “I think Marcus has let a lot of people down really, with his attitude, and I think that’s what the manager is trying to say.

“You think of the young players coming through the team, think of [Alejandro] Garnacho, they’re looking up to people like Marcus now; he’s 27 years of age, and he’s clearly not training properly.

“I remember years ago when I told the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] I didn’t want to play in that Arsenal game - he said to me ‘the worst thing you did is let your team-mates down’, and that really stuck with me because I wasn’t really thinking about that - and now I think Marcus Rashford, he’s doing exactly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Okay, he’s not refusing to play, but in the way he’s behaving and the way he’s training, in a way he is saying I don’t want to be involved with these.

“So I think the fact of letting your team-mates down in that dressing room - he should be banished from the dressing room really. If he’s in and around that and young people are seeing that as an example, the sooner he’s gone the better.”