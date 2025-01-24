Marcus Rashford was left out of Man United’s squad again last night. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was once again excluded from the squad for their Europa League clash against Rangers.

The English international has fallen out of favor at the club, leaving questions surrounding his future unresolved.

Rashford recently hinted at wanting a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford, sparking speculation about potential moves to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, or AC Milan. Despite the rumors, no decision has been made regarding his next steps, and staying at the club remains a possibility.

Younger players such as Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are currently ahead of Rashford in the pecking order - although Garnacho is also linked with a move away from the club, with both Chelsea and Napoli interested in the Argentinian winger.

Ahead of the match against Rangers, Rashford shared a message of encouragement for his teammates, even though he wasn’t included in the squad. He attended the game from the stands, showing his support.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram with a picture, and said: “Come on the boys.”

The coming days could prove pivotal for Rashford's future, as it seems he isn’t in Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. The Portuguese coach has consistently overlooked Rashford, believing he isn’t the best fit for the team’s current setup.

Asked if Rashford would now be staying at United for the rest of the season, Amorim said: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. Guys, it’s eight days [until the end of the window]. We will see in the end of the window what happened. And then we will talk about it in that moment.”