Manchester United may have found somewhere to banish winger Marcus Rashford - and it’s a place nobody expected.

Rashford has found himself playing the role of Old Trafford outcast ever since telling the media in December that he was ready for a “new challenge”. After making these comments, he has been left out of the last 12 matchday squads - and likely won’t feature in this weekend’s match against Crystal Palace.

The English winger was initially offered the chance to move to a trio of Saudi Pro League sides, and rejected all three offers. He was then passed around Serie A clubs like a pack of After Eights, with none of Napoli, AC Milan or Juventus willing to take a chance on him.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Man United have not given up on getting rid of Rashford, and were even still trying to get him his dream move to FC Barcelona.

Now, Manchester Evening News has reported that Rashford’s loan move could be to another Premier League club - and one that sits fairly high up the table at that.

It comes after striker Jhon Duran left Villa Park to join Al Nassr this week; the 21-year-old will partner Cristiano Ronaldo upfront for the Saudi club, but has left his former team in need of another forward.

While Villa have fended off a surprise bid from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins, but are now apparently willing to take Rashford on loan for the rest of the season. The move would keep Rashford in the Premier League and give him a chance to play Champions League football, after Aston Villa secured automatic qualification.

Emery has already hinted that he would be active before the transfer window closes on February 3. He said: “Hopefully in two or three days we can join two or three players with us.

“I am going to be very motivated to get collectively here our objective. It is not normal, at the moment, what we are doing in this transfer window. But there are different circumstances we have to accept.

“There are still a few days until we close the transfer window and the club is working and we have to do something fast. I am very happy how the players are responding. We played some matches where players were close to leaving and we were responding and getting the performance we needed. I am proud of them.”