Manchester United have not given up on getting rid of Marcus Rashford before the transfer window comes to an end.

As has been widely reported, Rashford told the media in December that he was ready for a “new challenge” and has been exiled from the Man United squad ever since. In fact, he has missed Man United’s last 11 matches entirely.

Legends such as Paul Scholes have demanded Rashford be “banished” from the dressing room, and the English forward has been left to watch games from the stands or from the comfort of his sofa. In an attempt to leave, he has spoken to a host of clubs, mainly from Serie A, while Manchester United offered him up to a bunch of Saudi Pro League sides.

But Rashford’s dream move is to join Barcelona - even though the LaLiga giants are having big trouble registering players, as Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo has found out to his cost. According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are still trying to make his dream a reality.

As the clock ticks down on the January transfer window, the club has opened last-minute talks with Barcelona to try and secure a loan deal for Rashford. Barcelona are having a strong season both domestically and in Europe, finishing the Champions League group stage in second and trailing only Real Madrid in LaLiga.

However, it is in the finance department where Barcelona are in dire straits. Problems complying with LaLiga’s financial restrictions has forced the team to appeal to the Spanish government to allow Olmo and Pau Victor to play for the rest of this season.

This means that drumming up the cash for Rashford’s salary, bonuses and other costs will be a sticking point as the two clubs negotiate - and time is of the essence.