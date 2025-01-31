Trevoh Chalobah has been recalled by Chelsea from his Crystal Palace loan. | Getty Images

Crystal Palace have just a few days to remedy a crucial issue in their squad.

Under Oliver Glasner, the team has managed to turn their season around after initially struggling in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

But Palace have suffered multiple defensive setbacks, with Chadi Riad sidelined due to a long-term injury and Trevoh Chalobah returning to Chelsea following his loan spell. This lack of depth at centre-back has forced the club to seek reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Palace are actively working on securing a new central defender in the final days of the window.

Tiago Djalo could be the man Oliver Glasner needs to bolster his defence. | AFP via Getty Images

Currently, the club’s defensive options include Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, and Chris Richards, but they are not thought to be enough for the second half of the season.

Palace have already made smart moves in the transfer market this month, including the signing of Romain Esse from Millwall. The young talent made an immediate impact, scoring on his Premier League debut against Brentford.

In their search for defensive reinforcements, Palace have identified Juventus centre-back Tiago Djalo as a potential loan signing. Djalo, 24, has previously played for the likes of Lille and AC Milan, but the Portuguese defender is currently out on loan with Porto.

With a big Premier League fixture against Manchester United approaching, Glasner will also have one eye on transfer negotiations, as the window closes on Monday and further additions are necessary before then.