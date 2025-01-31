Kyle Walker has spent over seven years as a key figure for Manchester City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester City are keen to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker before the end of the transfer window - and may have found their man.

The reigning Premier League champions made it through to the playoff stage of the Champions League by the skin of their teeth earlier this week, coming back from 1-0 down to beat Belgian side Club Brugge.

It comes after right-back Kyle Walker left the club to go out on loan to Serie A side AC Milan, who have an option to buy at the end of his spell. Walker, 34, had made a handful of mistakes during the Premier League season and somewhat fallen out of favour at the Etihad.

In the January transfer window, Man City have already signed Claudio Echeverri, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and £59m Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. Regardless, manager Pep Guardiola wants another player to replace Walker permanently.

Andrea Cambiaso has been linked with a late January move to Man City. | Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, the Premier League champs are leading the race to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso. The Italian international has scored two goals and assisted two others in 28 games this season, putting him on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs.

At 24 years old, Man City would likely be able to tie him down with a long-term contract; with his versatility (as he can also play right-midfield), explosive pace and excellent crossing ability, he would suit Guardiola’s system perfectly.

Heading into the transfer window, Cambiaso was valued at £57m - but it is now being reported that the Old Lady are holding out for £67m instead, as time to find a replacement themselves would be limited.