To the surprise of almost nobody, Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner’s marriage is apparently back on rocky ground.

Kilner, wife of ex-Man City star Walker, has chosen to stay in the UK and spend time with her friends rather than travel to Italy to support her husband’s new chapter with AC Milan. It comes after Walker left the Etihad for a loan spell at the Serie A giants, who have an option to buy him outright at the end of his stay.

It had been rumoured that Walker will live in a private hotel during his loan stint, and that Kilner would be living with him as they looked to repair the cracks in their marriage. At the start of the year, Kilner, 31, vowed to prioritise herself more, a decision that has influenced her choice to remain home.

The model was initially expected to travel with the couple's four children to watch Walker, 34, make his debut for the Italian club this weekend. But after reportedly having a heated argument with Walker, Kilner decided to stay in the UK to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday instead.

Kyle Walker has left Manchester City for a loan spell with AC Milan. | Getty Images

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a close friend of Kilner’s said: “Annie was really excited about the party as it was going to be one of the first times she’d let her hair down since Rezon. When the news came of Kyle’s signing, she was torn between going straight over and sticking to her original plans.

“She made a promise at New Year to put herself first every now and then, so did just that - she knew there were lots of opportunities ahead to visit Milan to support Kyle ahead of the family move should the contract become permanent.”

Kilner had initially planned to travel to Italy last weekend with their children - Roman, 11, Riaan, 7, Reign, 5, and nine-month-old Rezon - but bad weather caused delays, followed by another argument with Walker.

Reportedly, tensions escalated over speculation that Walker’s ex-mistress, Lauryn Goodman, might move to Italy as well, along with the two children she shares with the footballer. According to The Sun, Kilner is still refusing to travel to Italy, and communication between her and Walker is described as minimal.

“She’s sick and tired of dropping everything for Kyle and is putting her foot down,” a source told the publication. “He’s flown his mates out, and she’s livid.

“He appears to be settling in very well, and that’s not helping matters either. Kyle’s mum and dad are going to be in the San Siro on Sunday to support him. Again, she had no idea and was furious when she found out. They're not communicating whatsoever.”