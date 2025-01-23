"An amazing feeling": Manchester City confirm signing of £50m Bundesliga star

Omar Marmoush is now a Manchester City player. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City have completed the signing of one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars.

The Premier League champions have completed the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the champions after moving in a deal understood to be worth £59.1m plus a potential further £4.2m in add-ons. Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis earlier this week.

Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling.”

Marmoush moves to Man City as the Bundesliga’s second top goalscorer this season, just behind Bayern Munich striker and England international Harry Kane.

His move to the Etihad comes less than 12 hours after Man City were beaten 4-2 in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. The defeat, which came after Pep Guardiola’s side went 2-0 up early in the second half, leaves the team 25th in the Champions League table and on the verge of elimination.

There is one more round of group stage matches, making Man City’s clash with Club Brugge next week a must-win fixture.