Manchester City 'reach' verbal agreement to sign £50m Bundesliga superstar

Omar Marmoush has apparently made a verbal agreement to join Manchester City. | Getty Images

Manchester City have apparently reached a verbal agreement to sign one of the Bundesliga’s biggest talents.

According to the PA News Agency, the reigning Premier League champions have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian forward, who can operate across the frontline, has scored 20 times in 26 appearances for the German club in all competitions this season. Fifteen of those goals have come in the Bundesliga, where he is only one goal behind the league’s top scorer, Harry Kane.

It comes as Norwegian striker Erling Haaland signs a new contract with Manchester City which is thought to be the most lucrative in Premier League history.

Marmoush, who has 35 international caps, has also provided nine league assists this term. Marmoush joined Frankfurt on a free transfer from divisional rivals Wolfsburg in 2023, having begun his career at Wadi Degla in his homeland.

His imminent arrival at the Etihad Stadium will boost the attacking options of a City side who have won just three of their last 12 Premier League fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s champions, who blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Brentford on Tuesday, sit sixth in the top flight – 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool – ahead of travelling to Ipswich on Sunday.