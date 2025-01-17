Erling Haaland of Manchester City has become the most prolific striker in world football.

Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester City.

The Manchester City forward, 24, has signed what is thought to be the most lucrative contract in Premier League history.

Haaland arrived at the Etihad in 2022 and made an immediate impression, having scored a staggering 111 goals in 126 games for the club as he rose to become the most prolific striker in world football. The Norwegian’s existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club until the 2033-34 season.

A post on the club’s X account said: “Erling’s here to stay! We’re thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034.”

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has singed a new contract to stay at the Etihad until 2034. | Getty Images

In his time at the club so far, Haaland has lifted the Premier League trophy twice, as well as winning the Champions League and the FA Cup.

His previous contract included a release clause, which presented the danger of Man City losing the striker to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca president Joan Laporta is known to be a big fan of Haaland, and is likely searching for a long-term replacement to the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

It is unknown at the time of publication if this new contract has a release clause - or if there are any bonuses attached for goalscoring targets and trophies won.

TalkSport has reported that the Man City star could be the first Premier League footballer to earn £500,000 per week, with his salary being topped up with £250,000 a week in image rights.

This would take his salary to an eye-watering £39m per week, with Haaland earning a total of £351m over his entire contract.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Norwegian striker’s net worth currently stands at around £32.8m. It goes without saying that this figure is likely to be dwarfed by Haaland in the next few years.

The payrise could not come at a better time for Haaland, who in October last year announced that he and partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen were expecting their first child. Although the child’s birth has not been officially confirmed, Man City boss Pep Guardiola let slip last month that Haaland had “become a father for the first time in the last few days” after their 2-0 win against Leicester City.