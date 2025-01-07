Manchester City closing in on £50m midfielder also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal
The reigning Premier League champions have struggled in the midfield so far this season, with Rodri injured for the entire season after tearing his ACL and Kevin de Bruyne’s fitness being a repeated issue too.
Now, a player who has been tearing up the Bundesliga is firmly at the top of Pep Guardiola’s shopping list, and he seems agonisingly close to getting his man.
The Daily Mail has reported that Manchester City will pay Eintracht Frankfurt £50m to buy midfielder Omar Marmoush. The Bundesliga side are reluctant to see him go, as he is the second top goalscorer in the league this season - behind only English striker Harry Kane.
The 25-year-old was a target for Nottingham Forest last summer. But an electrifying season so far, with 18 goals in 24 appearances, has put Europe’s top clubs on high alert.
Although Frankfurt have denied any formal approach, it is thought that an agreement will be reached between the two clubs in the coming days; after that, it’s simply a matter of agreeing personal terms with the Egyptian and him passing a medical.
Frankfurt are currently third in the Bundesliga, while Manchester City sit sixth in the Premier League. It appears that this could be the start of a major overhaul for Manchester City, with Kevin de Bruyne’s contract expiring in six months’ time, Kyle Walker and Ederson wanted by Saudi Pro League sides and Guardiola wanting back-up - or perhaps a replacement - for Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.
Talks have reportedly also been held over signing 18-year-old defender Juma Bah from AIK Freetong, and 20-year-old midfielder Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.
