Patrick Dorgu completes Manchester United medical ahead of £25m Old Trafford switch

Patrick Dorgu has completed his Manchester United medical. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu is on the brink of becoming a Manchester United player after completing his medical.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lecce left-wing back, 20, has emerged as Manchester United’s top transfer target in the January window, as manager Ruben Amorim looks to stamp his authority on the side.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League after a difficult season; results have improved somewhat since Erik ten Hag was sacked, but Man United still have a long climb back to the top of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amorim had hoped to sign a big name or two in the transfer window, but this hinged upon him offloading players. Dan Gore heading out on loan is not the sort of move he perhaps had in mind, as the potential sales of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho seem to have fallen flat.

Patrick Dorgu has completed his Manchester United medical. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

But needing a left-wing back to fit his 3-4-3 system, Amorim explored a few options before eventually settling on Dorgu - favouring him over the likes of Nuno Mendes and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

According to reports, Dorgu will sign for a transfer fee of £25m, with an additional £4m in add-ons. Initially, Dorgu’s medical was meant to take place earlier in the week, but a delay in paperwork meant it was put on hold until today.

If Manchester United can get all the paperwork completed in time, Dorgu could be unveiled tomorrow (February 2) at Old Trafford ahead of the team’s clash with Crystal Palace.