Manchester United bid for £34m 'wonderkid' could be hijacked by Juventus

By David George

28th Jan 2025, 9:57am
Patrick Dorgu has emerged as a top target for Manchester United.Patrick Dorgu has emerged as a top target for Manchester United.
Patrick Dorgu has emerged as a top target for Manchester United. | IMAGO/IPA Sport
Manchester United may lose out on a £34m rising star, with a Serie A giant prepared to swoop in and hijack the deal.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Manchester United are edging closer to signing Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu. While the Red Devils are yet to make any signings during the January transfer window, they are working to bring in one or two players before the window closes next week.

Manager Ruben Amorim is prioritising the addition of a left wing-back, as he currently doesn’t natural player in this position for his preferred 3-4-3 setup. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been covering the role temporarily, but a permanent edition would be welcomed by the Portuguese gaffer with open arms.

After looking at the likes of Nuno Mendes and Alvaro Carreras, Lecce’s 20-year-old Patrick Dorgu has emerged as the top target for Man United. The young defender has impressed this season with four goal contributions in 21 Serie A games.

But Lecce values Dorgu at £34m, while United’s latest offer is closer to £25m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Manchester United feel they can get Patrick Dorgu deal agreed in 48h. Confident and optimistic after further talks with new official bid coming soon.”

Despite this, reports from Italy suggest Juventus might disrupt United’s plans. According to Football365, the Serie A powerhouse is operating “under the radar” and could make a decisive move by altering their approach in the coming days.

