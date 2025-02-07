Newcastle United star shares "proud" update after two-month injury hiatus

Callum Wilson has barely featured for Newcastle United this season. | Getty Images

Newcastle United fans celebrated the return of Callum Wilson from injury during their 2-0 victory over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Wilson’s brief appearance in the Carabao Cup semi-final marked only his fifth outing for the club this season. The 32-year-old missed the start of the campaign due to hamstring and back issues, which kept him sidelined until November.

However, after making just four substitute appearances, he suffered another setback against Brentford in December. While he was named among the substitutes on Wednesday, his inclusion in Eddie Howe’s squad was an encouraging sign, with hopes that he can remain fit and provide competition for Alexander Isak for the remainder of the season.

Following the win over Arsenal, Wilson shared his excitement on social media, posting a picture of himself back at St James’ Park in training gear. In the caption, he said: “Proud of the team last night!! Onto Wembley.”

Wilson’s most recent goal for Newcastle came in May at Turf Moor, where he opened the scoring in a 4-1 victory over Burnley. That goal followed another in a 5-1 win against Sheffield United, cementing his place as Newcastle’s second-highest Premier League goalscorer at the time.

However, Isak has since overtaken him, now trailing only Alan Shearer, thanks to an outstanding season in which he has scored 17 goals so far. With Isak expected to lead the line for the remainder of the campaign, Wilson will likely play a supporting role, coming off the bench when needed.

That said, the former Bournemouth striker could still get chances to start and may be in contention for his first start of the season this weekend when Newcastle take on Birmingham City in the FA Cup Fourth Round at St Andrew’s.

Despite spending five seasons with the club, Wilson has yet to feature in an FA Cup match for Newcastle - a streak that could finally end this weekend.