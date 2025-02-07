We asked AI how Newcastle should line up in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrating the win v Arsenal | Getty Images

Newcastle United have found themselves with a chance of silverware this season after reaching the Carabao Cup final.

After beating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate in the semi-final, Newcastle are just one game away from winning their first trophy since 1955. It’s been a long wait for the Toon Army, many of whom have barely had a whiff of domestic success in their lifetimes.

Now, they know their opponents - Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-1 in the other semi-final to book their place at Wembley.

Newcastle have been reliant on their top stars to get them to this point. The likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have catapaulted both their club and themselves to stardom, and could cement themselves as Newcastle legends by lifting the trophy.

Anthony Gordon, left, and Alexander Isak have been critical to Newcastle’s success this season | Getty Images

But how does AI think Eddie Howe should line up his team against the Premier League leaders? We asked ChatGPT for its thoughts - unfortunately it also recommends starting a player who left in the January transfer window...

Starting XI (4-3-3)

GK: Nick Pope - A big-game shot-stopper, crucial against Liverpool’s attack.

RB: Kieran Trippier - Leadership, defensive intelligence, and a threat with set-pieces.

CB: Fabian Schär - Ball-playing defender, solid under pressure.

CB: Sven Botman - Newcastle’s defensive rock, crucial against Liverpool’s pace.

LB: Dan Burn - Not the quickest, but physically dominant and can tuck in as a third CB when needed.

CDM: Bruno Guimarães - The metronome, dictating the tempo while breaking up play.

CM: Sean Longstaff - High work rate, defensive cover, and late runs into the box.

CM: Joelinton - Physical presence, pressing ability, and a key ball carrier in transition.

RW: Miguel Almirón - Relentless pressing, capable of exploiting space behind Liverpool’s high line (also no longer with the club as he signed for Atalanta United).

ST: Alexander Isak - Clinical in front of goal, great link-up play, and pace to trouble Van Dijk.

LW: Anthony Gordon - Direct running, pressing energy, and ability to exploit Liverpool’s right side.

Tactical Plan

Defensively: Use a mid-block setup to deny space between the lines, with Trippier and Burn tucking in when needed. Joelinton drops deep to support Guimarães in midfield battles.

Counter-attacking: Use Isak’s pace and technical ability to trouble Liverpool’s high defensive line. Almirón and Gordon to exploit spaces left by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson when they push forward. Quick transitions from Guimarães and Longstaff.

Press high on Liverpool’s build-up when possible, forcing errors from their backline.

Set pieces: Trippier’s deliveries aimed at Schär, Botman, and Joelinton. Liverpool have shown vulnerability in defending dead-ball situations.